The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
New York state officials and the National Weather Service have issued advisories for heat and humidity Thursday that could cause heat-related …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Pa…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is show…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast br…
This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow…