Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

