Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
New York state officials and the National Weather Service have issued advisories for heat and humidity Thursday that could cause heat-related …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is show…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast br…