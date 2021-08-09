 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

