Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
New York state officials and the National Weather Service have issued advisories for heat and humidity Thursday that could cause heat-related …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is show…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast br…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…