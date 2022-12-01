Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY
