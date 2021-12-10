Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. …
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy and windy. A few showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn S…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds toda…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and va…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods o…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.