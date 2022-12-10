Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. …
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is c…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. T…