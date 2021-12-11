Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY
