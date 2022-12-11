 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

