Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

