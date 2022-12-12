It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. …
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is c…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatur…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…