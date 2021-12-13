Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Monday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.