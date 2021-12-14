Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.