It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. R…
Auburn's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay insi…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reac…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures j…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatur…