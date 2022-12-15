Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A storm system expected to move through the Northeast has prompted the National Weather Service to issue winter weather advisories that includ…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. R…
Auburn's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay insi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's co…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reac…
For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatur…