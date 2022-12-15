Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.