Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.