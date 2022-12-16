Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

