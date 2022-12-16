Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.