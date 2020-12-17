Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.54. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.