Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

