Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY
