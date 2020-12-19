 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM EST. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News