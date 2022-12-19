Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.