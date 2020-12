It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.