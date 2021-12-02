Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.