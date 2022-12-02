Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY
