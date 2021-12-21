Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.