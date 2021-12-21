Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures …
For the drive home in Auburn: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatur…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degree…
This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly…