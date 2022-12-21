It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The storm system expected to move through the Northeast today has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning in southern Cayuga County and On…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with foreca…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's fo…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay co…