Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.