Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Auburn, NY
