It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 2:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
