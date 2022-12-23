Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heavy Freezing Spray Warning from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Auburn, NY
