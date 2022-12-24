It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cayuga County-area is under several National Weather Service advisories in connection with the massive storm system making its away across…
The storm system expected to move through the Northeast today has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning in southern Cayuga County and On…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow …
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with foreca…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay co…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect period…