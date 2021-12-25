The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. W…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It shoul…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. E…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.