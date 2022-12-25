 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Cayuga Community College for sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News