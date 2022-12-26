Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

