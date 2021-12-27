Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 1:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY
