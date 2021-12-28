It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY
