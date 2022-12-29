Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cayuga County-area is under several National Weather Service advisories in connection with the massive storm system making its away across…
The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 48 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.
The storm system expected to move through the Northeast today has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning in southern Cayuga County and On…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect pe…
For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low 8F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance o…