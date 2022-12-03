Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Strong winds that could damage property and knock out power are in the forecast for much of upstate New York on Wednesday.
For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.
