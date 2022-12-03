Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.