 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News