Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 48 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.
The Cayuga County-area is under several National Weather Service advisories in connection with the massive storm system making its away across…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect pe…
The storm system expected to move through the Northeast today has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning in southern Cayuga County and On…
For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. A…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will se…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Wednesday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degree…