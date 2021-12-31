Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.