Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Auburn, NY
