Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.