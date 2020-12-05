Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Auburn, NY

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.