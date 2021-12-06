Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.