Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY
