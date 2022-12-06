Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Strong winds that could damage property and knock out power are in the forecast for much of upstate New York on Wednesday.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 deg…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. W…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will…