Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.04. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.