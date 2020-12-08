 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

