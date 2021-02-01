Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17.58. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.