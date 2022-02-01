Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wi…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempe…
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 8-degree low is fore…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It mig…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 4 degrees is today's low. Ex…