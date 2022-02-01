Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.